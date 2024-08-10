Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BROS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.82.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE BROS traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,803,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 163.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $977,402.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,116,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,246,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $977,402.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,116,783 shares in the company, valued at $76,246,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $592,601.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock worth $44,765,154 in the last 90 days. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

