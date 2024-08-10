Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Dynatrace stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,080,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,167. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.45.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,971 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dynatrace by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,546,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 182,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

