Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $18.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 0.7 %
Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 48.38% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $232.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $35,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Eastern Bankshares
Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.
