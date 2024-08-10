Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Eaton by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eaton by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

Eaton Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

