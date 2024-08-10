Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 277.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of EDIT stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,969. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $326.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.12). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $34,484.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,291.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $64,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $34,484.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,291.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,207 shares of company stock valued at $168,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 401.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

