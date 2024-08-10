Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

ELAN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. 4,922,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,884,853. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.