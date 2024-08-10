Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Embecta had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Embecta updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.35 EPS.

Embecta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMBC traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 607,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,460. Embecta has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $887.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

