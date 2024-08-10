Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Lowered to $103.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $110.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.69. 3,644,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,658. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

