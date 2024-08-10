Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Raised to $117.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.69. 3,644,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,658. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Tobam boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

