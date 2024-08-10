Enegra (EGX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $356,742.76 (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion and approximately $356,742.76 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for about $200.51 or 0.00330536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

