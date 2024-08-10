Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Roth Capital currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at C$6.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 28.28. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of C$6.05 and a 1 year high of C$12.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.43. The firm has a market cap of C$993.48 million, a PE ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Energy Fuels ( TSE:EFR Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.28 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

