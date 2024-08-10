Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Get Enovis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENOV

Enovis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ENOV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 756,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,150. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Enovis has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $65.03.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.