Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.02 million. Envela had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.00%.

Envela Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. 14,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,081. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $130.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.15. Envela has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

