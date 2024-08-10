EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Stock Price Up 21.2%

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.11. 1,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

EOM Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

EOM Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis.

