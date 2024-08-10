EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Stock Price Up 21.2%

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.11. 1,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
EOM Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.
EOM Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EOM Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for EOM Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOM Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.