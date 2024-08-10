EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.200-10.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.
EPAM Systems Stock Performance
EPAM traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.21. 801,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,592. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.62 and its 200 day moving average is $237.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $317.50.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.
