Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for THOR Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on THO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark started coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of THOR Industries stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.75. The stock had a trading volume of 312,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.72. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 548.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

