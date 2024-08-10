ERC20 (ERC20) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $21.89 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $21.89 million and approximately $9.81 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010993 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,883.77 or 0.96516985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008072 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007497 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011883 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01939834 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

