Evercore ISI Trims Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Target Price to $52.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brighthouse Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.56.

NASDAQ:BHF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.96. 588,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,643. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brighthouse Financial news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 39.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,922 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,938,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 342.1% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth $2,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

