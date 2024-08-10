Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.68

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.68 and traded as low as $5.19. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 7,950 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

