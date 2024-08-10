eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $616,500.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $616,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,120,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,013,262.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Monday, July 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $579,200.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $551,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 55,538 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $793,638.02.

On Monday, July 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,065,472.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $222,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $214,800.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $265,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,005 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $12,080.10.

On Monday, June 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $273,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $276,250.00.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $11.75 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -69.12 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in eXp World by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. BTIG Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on eXp World

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.