Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Craig Hallum

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
EXTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Extreme Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,181,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,181 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,409,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,267,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 373.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,066,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 841,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,170,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 775,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
