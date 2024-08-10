F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FNB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

FNB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.66. 2,072,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,694. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in F.N.B. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in F.N.B. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 35,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 195,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

