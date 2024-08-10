Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut Fastly from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.66. 4,996,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,700. Fastly has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $773.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 23,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $204,248.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 23,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $204,248.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 609,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $578,551.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,392,040.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,217 shares of company stock worth $1,176,853. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fastly by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fastly by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

