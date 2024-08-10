Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.43

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.12. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 2,836,936 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wedbush raised Federal National Mortgage Association to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FNMA
Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Up 3.6 %
Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $37.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion.
Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
Further Reading
