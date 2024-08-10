Financial Contrast: Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG)

Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG – Get Free Report) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vitro Diagnostics and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitro Diagnostics -495.26% N/A -130.81% Cidara Therapeutics -73.46% -201.62% -54.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Vitro Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitro Diagnostics $1.76 million N/A -$5.36 million ($2.36) -0.17 Cidara Therapeutics $46.26 million 1.16 -$22.93 million ($7.68) -1.54

This table compares Vitro Diagnostics and Cidara Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vitro Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cidara Therapeutics. Cidara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitro Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vitro Diagnostics and Cidara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitro Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25

Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $61.67, suggesting a potential upside of 422.16%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Vitro Diagnostics.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Vitro Diagnostics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitro Diagnostics

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc., doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases. The company also offers Tools for Stem Cell and Drug Discovery that provide researchers basic tools needed to advance stem cell technology, including stem cells and their derivatives; media for growth and differentiation of stem cells; and tools for measurement of stem cell quality, potency, and response to toxic agents. In addition, it offers MSC-Gro, a cell culture media product; MSC cell line for the treatment of skeletal muscular conditions, such as tendonitis, ligament injury, osteoarthritis and accelerated bone fracture healing, etc.; and testing and therapies related to endogenous stem cell activation. Further, the company provides diagnostic testing of stem cell activation and determination of stem cell functional status; and cell-based assays for discovery of novel stem cell activation agents and drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also develops its Cloudbreak platform that enables development of novel drug-Fc conjugates, that includes CD388, a potent antiviral designed to deliver universal prevention and treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza, which is in Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

