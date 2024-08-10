First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after buying an additional 94,725 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,133,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,627 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 261,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.06. 87,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

