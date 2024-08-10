First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 697,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after purchasing an additional 211,827 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after purchasing an additional 125,091 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $707,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.92. 1,361,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.