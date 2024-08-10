FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

FOX Stock Up 0.1 %

FOXA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

