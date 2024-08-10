freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.14

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.28.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $693.69 million for the quarter.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

