freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.14

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.28.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $693.69 million during the quarter.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

