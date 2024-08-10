Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.03. 2,025,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.82 and a beta of 1.08. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.52%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,072,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,777,000 after purchasing an additional 108,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,415,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,677,000 after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 12.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,683,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 24.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,088,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,476,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,445,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

