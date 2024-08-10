FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSK. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.28.

FSK remained flat at $19.16 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,417. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 14.6%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

In other news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.8% in the second quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,319,000. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,642,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 157,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 27.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 102,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

