Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

FTEK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 248,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,402. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 4.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

