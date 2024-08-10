Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Shares Up 2.1%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.74. 74,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 700,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.36% of Fusion Fuel Green as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

