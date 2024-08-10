FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Issued By Roth Capital

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acushnet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.92. The consensus estimate for Acushnet’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Acushnet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GOLF stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $67.38. 1,459,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,481. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.85. Acushnet has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.83 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $37,501,401.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,522,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,794,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.