FY2024 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Increased by Analyst

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 5N Plus in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VNP. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

5N Plus Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSE:VNP traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,569. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.12. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$2.99 and a 1 year high of C$6.37. The firm has a market cap of C$524.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88.

Insider Transactions at 5N Plus

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$25,536.00. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$25,536.00. Also, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,045.00. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About 5N Plus

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.