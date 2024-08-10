FY2024 EPS Estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($4.81) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.52). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.74) per share.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.98) earnings per share.

ARCT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.08. 466,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,070. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 79,387 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Articles

