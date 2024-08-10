FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Fox Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for FOX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.51. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FOXA. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FOXA

FOX Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,185. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $39.81.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 862.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in FOX by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,094,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after purchasing an additional 97,922 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.