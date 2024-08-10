FY2025 Earnings Forecast for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Issued By DA Davidson

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MasTec in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.21. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $106.65. 794,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,495. MasTec has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $113.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average of $94.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -761.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 32.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.