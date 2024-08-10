Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of GLMD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. 22,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,216. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

