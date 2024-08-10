Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Acquires C$12,900.00 in Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,900.00.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$4,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 25,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,307.10.

On Monday, July 22nd, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$3,850.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$4,000.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 2,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$720.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,780.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 3,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$853.30.

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 21,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,350.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 3,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,080.00.

Galway Metals Price Performance

GWM remained flat at C$0.46 during trading on Friday. 157,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Galway Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals ( CVE:GWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

