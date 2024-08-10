GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

