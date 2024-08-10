General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GE traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,770,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,665. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $177.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

