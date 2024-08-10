General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for General Motors in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.84 EPS.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

General Motors Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:GM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.48. 14,119,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,006,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $602,280,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in General Motors by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,750,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.