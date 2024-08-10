Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.140-3.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Genpact also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.50. 2,566,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,897. Genpact has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

