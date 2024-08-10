Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $126.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

GPN has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.04.

Global Payments stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.06. 2,125,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.39.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

