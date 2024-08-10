goeasy Ltd. (GSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 1.17 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of goeasy stock traded down C$7.69 on Friday, hitting C$187.29. The company had a trading volume of 133,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,419. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$190.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$175.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.07, a current ratio of 26.61 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The company has a market cap of C$3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$101.34 and a 52 week high of C$206.02.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.77 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$357.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.44 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 25.47%. Research analysts expect that goeasy will post 17.2156863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GSY shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Colliers Securities increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$208.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$219.67.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

