Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) PT Raised to $1.75

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gold Resource’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Monday. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Gold Resource Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

NYSE GORO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 559,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,418. Gold Resource has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gold Resource by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 95,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gold Resource by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 312,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

