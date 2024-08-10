Green Thumb Industries Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (OTC:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF – Free Report) – Cormark upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Cormark also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 4.3 %

Green Thumb Industries stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 268,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,464. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

