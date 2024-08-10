Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) Upgraded at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
Green Thumb Industries Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of OTC:GTBIF traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. 268,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,464. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $16.33.
Green Thumb Industries Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Green Thumb Industries
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.